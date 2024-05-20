Watch Now
50949_WKBW_7_Problem_Solvers_658x90.png

Actions

Aquarium of Niagara cited for critical violation following injury to grey seal

Screen Shot 2024-05-20 at 1.38.57 PM.png
Aquarium of Niagara
Screen Shot 2024-05-20 at 1.38.57 PM.png
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 20, 2024

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inspectors with the United States Department of Agriculture issued a critical violation to the Aquarium of Niagara following the injury of a grey seal.

The April report, obtained by the 7 News I-Team, says “Medusa” was hauled out of the water for a training session and a rock from the back wall of her primary enclosure fell on her, breaking a bone and causing her to lose a nail on her right front flipper.

The incident occurred in August 2023.

An inspector could easily move and shift loose rocks, which have a potential to come off the wall and cause injury to other seals in the exhibit.

"The facility must ensure the enclosure is maintained in good repair to protect the animals from injury," the report said.

The nine-year-old grey seal was rescued in 2016 off the coast of Long Island. She is currently housed in St. Paul, Minnesota. Matched with a male grey seal, she is part of a breeding plan managed through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

According to the report, the USDA requested that corrections be made by April 12.

The aquarium did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the facility.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7 I-Team FS.png

Ask the 7 News I-Team