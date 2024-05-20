Aquarium of Niagara cited for critical violation following injury to grey seal

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inspectors with the United States Department of Agriculture issued a critical violation to the Aquarium of Niagara following the injury of a grey seal.

The April report, obtained by the 7 News I-Team, says “Medusa” was hauled out of the water for a training session and a rock from the back wall of her primary enclosure fell on her, breaking a bone and causing her to lose a nail on her right front flipper.

The incident occurred in August 2023.

An inspector could easily move and shift loose rocks, which have a potential to come off the wall and cause injury to other seals in the exhibit.

"The facility must ensure the enclosure is maintained in good repair to protect the animals from injury," the report said.

The nine-year-old grey seal was rescued in 2016 off the coast of Long Island. She is currently housed in St. Paul, Minnesota. Matched with a male grey seal, she is part of a breeding plan managed through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

According to the report, the USDA requested that corrections be made by April 12.

The aquarium did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the facility.