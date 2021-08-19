Allegations of abuse against seven priests deemed substantiated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocesan Review Board found that allegations of abuse against seven priests are credible.

The Diocese of Buffalo announced Thursday that Bishop Michael W. Fisher accepted the recommendations of the board regarding eight total priests.

The diocese now considers allegations made against the following priests substantiated:

Fr. George J. Brennan

Fr. Daniel G. Duggan

Fr. Ralph P. Federico

Fr. Edward L. Kazmierczak

Fr. Donald J. Lutz

Fr. Leo F. Reddy

Fr. David V. Roche

Lutz is the only living priest to be named. He is accused of abuse in at least three Child Victims Act lawsuits. The abuse is alleged to have happened between 1974 and 1981 with children ranging from 11 to 14-years-old.

Lutz is assigned to permanent administrative leave and is restricted from presenting himself as a priest publicly and from presiding over the public celebration of the sacraments.

He will also be subject to a monitoring program for clergy with substantiated abuse claims, according to the diocese.

An allegation of abuse against Fr. Paul M. Nogaro was deemed "not substantiated" by the review board, and he will be allowed to continue in active ministry.

More than 250 priests and nuns in the Diocese of Buffalo have been accused of sexual misconduct. Over 1,000 Child Victims Act lawsuits were filed in Western New York, with the majority being against the Diocese of Buffalo.