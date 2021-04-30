Watch
Harvey Weinstein extradition could face further delays

Seth Wenig/AP
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Harvey Weinstein
Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 30, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein is indicating he will further delay the imprisoned movie producer's transfer from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges.

Attorney Norman Effman told a judge in Buffalo that he'll file paperwork within the next 30 days that will likely require another court appearance concerning Weinstein's extradition.

Weinstein has been at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo since last spring after being convicted in New York City of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

Los Angeles authorities are seeking his transfer to face similar charges. Weinstein maintains his innocence and says any sexual activity was consensual.

