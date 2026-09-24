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Hallmark Christmas movie road trip coming to western New York, producer set to announce

Film announcement in East Aurora
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A new Hallmark-themed Christmas movie road trip is coming to western New York, nearly a year after the debut of "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

The movie's producer is set to announce "The Christmas Movie Road Trip," an East Coast travel experience that brings tourists to locations where Hallmark holiday movies were filmed.

Western New York is among the stops on the trip. Travelers will spend two days in the area, visiting East Aurora and the new Highmark Stadium, with lunch at Chefs.

More information is expected later Thursday morning.

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