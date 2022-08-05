Watch Now
Gov. Hochul announces new tackle box feature to enhance fishing tourism in NYS

WKBW
Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Friday a new "Tackle Box" mobile feature to enhance fishing-related tourism in the state.

The feature will help provide New Yorkers with information on all NYS fishing regulations, bodies of water, fishing access sites, and even photos to help identify certain types of fish.

"New York is a world-class fishing destination that offers a wide variety of opportunities to land a keeper from a large list of prize game species," Hochul said. "The release of the unique Tackle Box feature will make fishing even more accessible for our residents and visitors of all experience levels."

The "Tackle Box" feature is available on the "HuntFishNY" app, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

To create an account users can visit this site. A fishing or hunting license is not necessary to use the feature.

