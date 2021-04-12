Godzilla vs Kong, king at the box office

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Godzilla vs Kong continues to dominate the box office, despite the fact that it's also streaming on HBO MAX.

The monster matchup sold more than $13 million in movie tickets this weekend, bringing its domestic gross to just under $70 million.

Godzilla vs Kong is now the top grossing film of the pandemic era, edging out Tenet, and still going strong.

Taking second place in theaters was Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk of television's Better Call Saul with $2.6 million.

The horror flick The Unholy starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead rounds out the top three.