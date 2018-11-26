Gas prices falling across the country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - Dropping crude oil prices and the switch to winter blend fuel is leading to lower gas prices across the country.

AAA reports the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.56, down six cents from last week. A year ago, the national average was $2.51. The New York State average is $2.83 – down four cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.68.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

* Batavia - $2.80 (down 1 cent since last week)

* Buffalo - $2.92 (down 3 cents since last week)

* Ithaca - $2.70 (down 4 cents since last week)

* Rochester - $2.81 (down 3 cents since last week)

* Rome - $2.81 (down 3 cents since last week)

* Syracuse - $2.71 (down 3 cents since last week)

* Watertown - $2.92 (down 2 cents since last week)

Crude oil plunged on Friday, which had a direct impact on prices at the pump.

Now that holiday shopping season is in full force, shoppers should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive.

