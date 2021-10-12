Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Stehle/AP
FILE - This Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo shows VUSE Digital Vapor Cigarette packaging during a launch event held by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, heath officials authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. (Mark Stehle/AP Images for R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, File)
Electronic Cigarettes
Posted at 4:14 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:14:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heath officials have authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers.

The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes.

Tuesday’s action is part of a sweeping effort by the FDA to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.

In September, the agency rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!