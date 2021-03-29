WNY tech company looking to upgrade one classroom with $25,000 in new equipment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ink Labs, an education technology company, has been producing educational tools for schools and teachers to make remote learning more exciting.

"We try to vary the experience as much as we can, to make the experience a little more engaging for everybody," Chief Innovation Officer Bill Naab said.

Ink Labs builds many interactive teaching products that can cost thousands of dollars, but because of the pandemic, they want to make its products more accessible.

"We're offering a $25,000 classroom makeover, and the only criteria is a participating teacher needs to submit a video to us about why they feel they are deserving of a classroom makeover and how the technology would help their students."

All of the information for where to submit your video can be found here. The videos can be as creative as you like, as long as they are between one and three minutes. You can upload a video to Vimeo, Instagram, Youtube, or Tiktok. If you don't have an account with one, you can create one for free to upload.

This makeover contest will trick out one Western New York classroom with $25,000 in tech which includes:

• 65" interactive uTeach panel

• TIGER Collaborative Media System

• Drone pathways kits for 30 students

• And more..

In addition, the top 10 contest contenders will be awarded a Sidekick Wireless Slate to recognize their achievement and participation.

All videos must be submitted by April 16th, 2021. The winners will be announced on May 4th.