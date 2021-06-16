With a few years left on the contract, what the elimination of speed cameras means

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The school speed zone cameras will officially be eliminated on September 1st and replaced with more signage, speed bumps and other measures. Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt (University District), said he hopes this will be safer than the cameras.

"(The speed bumps) will be there 24/7 so I believe that it will be more of a benefit not just for school children but pedestrians as a whole," Wyatt said.

Wyatt was one of six councilmembers who voted to remove the cameras, which lead to violations of $50 for anyone who goes over 25mph in a school speed zone. Councilmember Joe Golombek is one of members who voted against the removal, citing a concern over backing out of the contract.

"I think we are opening ourselves up to a problem because of the three-year contract," Golombek said.

Looking at the school zone contract with Sweden based Sensys Gatso, the termination of the policy can be done in one of three scenarios:



Either side has breached the agreement State laws are changed to contradict the cameras being allowed A court rules that the cameras violate applicable laws

None of the three above scenarios led to the City canceling the contract.

According to Sensys Gatso, the contract was worth SEK 10 million, or about $1.2 Million USD per year, for three years. There was an option to extend two additional years if desired. With the cancellation of the contract, it's unclear how much of the contract is still going to be owed. Councilman Wyatt says that a lawsuit would not deter the city from continuing their plan to remove the cameras.

"They can sue us, but I'll still stand with the residents who wanted to see this come down," Wyatt said.

We reached out to Sensys Gatso for comment, and have not heard back.