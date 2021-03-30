Williamsville parents file lawsuit against district looking for 5 days per week of in school learning

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seven Williamsville School District parents, on behalf of their children, have filed a lawsuit against the Williamsville Central School District, Williamsville Board of Education, Governor Cuomo and the NYS Department of Education looking for five days of in school learning to be optionally offered every single week.

The lawsuit says it is not looking to "mandate" that all students attend in-person classes, but that an option should be provided by the Williamsville School District to "all students whose parents desire that their students receive such in-person education."

According to the lawsuit, students in the Williamsville School District can only have two days of in-person instruction, one day of online instruction and two days of no instruction whatsoever. The lawsuit says this "violates the Education Law" which says that the district should provide full time instruction. The lawsuit says this has caused a strain for students on their education and social growth.

The lawsuit also believes the District should reassess the 6-feet of separation and mask wearing policy that is in place. This was filed by Western New York based law firm Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP. The full court filing can be found at the link here.

This lawsuit comes more than a week after a group of Grand Island parents filed a similar lawsuit against the Grand Island Central School District looking for more in-person learning to be offered.