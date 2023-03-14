Williamsville East freshman wins Congressional App Contest

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY — Shivm Mehta is 14 and has won the Congressional App Challenge for New York State's 26th District.

The "congressional app challenge" collects mobile app designs from students nationwide.

In 2022, more than 2,700 apps were submitted, and 9,000 students participated across the United States.

Federal lawmakers then select one winner from their District. Congressman Brian Higgins chose a Williamsville East freshman Mehta in Western New York.

Mehta began coding a year ago and decided to take his passion for climate change activism to the contest with his app Climate Change Guide for Kids.

"We are in a computer revolution and internet age where I can appeal to and inspire many people through coding and on the internet," said Mehta.

Mehta told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson he had surveyed his middle school class to see if the app would have any interest, and all 150 students agreed that reducing their carbon footprint is paramount.

So he took that survey and his research to develop the app; through a few questions about one's family, Mehta can calculate the size of your carbon footprint and the steps you can take to reduce it.

"So anything you can reduce, whether its chemicals or plastic or any nonrenewable items, you kind of want to steer away from that," said Mehta.

Mehta is inspired by people like Steve Jobs, hoping to create a better future, and one app download at a time.

"I feel awesome. I honestly love to know that I can have an impact on the world's future and be able to help children all across the globe reduce their carbon footprint," said Mehta.

Mehta is recreating his app and hopes to rerelease it in 2 months for the Apple App Store.