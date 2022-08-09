Williamsville Central School District anticipates bus driver shortage to begin school year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — In its community update issued on Tuesday, the Williamsville Central School District said it anticipates a bus driver shortage to begin the school year.

The district said if you're interested in being a bus driver, you should contact Student Transportation of America at (716) 912-6143.

Bus route information will be available on August 29 and the district said due to the need for daily bus routing changes and flexibility, there may be various times that MyStop bus tracking is not available.

If you have any further questions the district asks you to contact the Transportation Department by calling (716) 626-8393.