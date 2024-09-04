'Weight lift off their shoulders': Grand Island middle schoolers usher in sixth graders with smiles

GRAND ISLAND, NY — On Wednesday for the first day of school, 8th grade students at Veronica E. Connor Middle School are making a difference in 6th graders lives by being WEB leaders.

WEB stands for 'We Belong Together', a program that is aimed at helping sixth-grade students transition successfully into middle school.

" I was nervous and luckily I was like, oh, I have these eighth graders that are older than me and I thought that they would be scary, but they were really nice and they helped me throughout my first year and it really did help." said 8th grader Amelia Moser.

The 8th graders greeted the 6th graders by cheering them on as they walked through the middle school for the first time on Wednesday.

"I think it's really important that the sixth graders have someone to talk to, that they can feel comfortable with and like they can feel like more than they can express themselves with us because we're closer in age," said WEB Leader Quinn Sugg.

The program is ensuring that the new students know their way around the school and also have a buddy throughout the school year.

"When they come in they are just so nervous and as soon as they see their web leader in that green shirt you can actually see like the weight lift off their shoulders and their smile is bigger and just their whole sense of the day is just, it goes a lot smoother," said WEB Coordinator Deanna Przepiora.

The program is even inspiring some parents to realize their child's leadership potential.

"Just shows what a leader she is and what a role model she can be. Sometimes I look up to her because she just is amazing the things that she does. It's amazing," said Mother of two middle schoolers Paola Porretta.

You can learn more here.