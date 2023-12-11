Watch Now
'Unplugged' Day at St. Mark School teaches kids there's more to life than technology

Posted at 4:09 PM, Dec 11, 2023
BUFFALO, NY — On Monday, students at St. Mark School went "unplugged" for the day, with no technology for lesson plans.

Teachers taught hands-on skills, and the students did not use their Chromebooks in hopes of the students learning that technology can be good, but often overused.

Dean Riordan, 4th grader at St Mark School
Dean Riordan, 4th grader at St. Mark School

"I think its fun. I like there are no Chromebooks. I noticed many people are addicted to screens, and it's nice to have a day without any electronics."

Being the first day of the new trimester, the staff wanted the kids to get a fresh start.

Chris Gardon, Principal of St. Mark School

"It's 2023 we have to be willing and ready to use technology but sometimes it may be a bit too much, so we thought it would be a nice break from that."

Monday was the first time the school went "unplugged" and it may be something they do in the future to ensure students get a break from the constant use of technology.

Brian Brennan, St Mark School Technology Coordinator
Brian Brennan, St. Mark School Technology Coordinator

"During remote learning we got attached to our screens and it can educate us and it can entertain us and provides a lot of interactivity, but we wanted the kids to get a chance to put the screens down and interact with the world around them. We encouraged all the teachers to have lessons to a skill they would normally teach but unplugged."

