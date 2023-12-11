'Unplugged' Day at St. Mark School teaches kids there's more to life than technology

BUFFALO, NY — On Monday, students at St. Mark School went "unplugged" for the day, with no technology for lesson plans.

Teachers taught hands-on skills, and the students did not use their Chromebooks in hopes of the students learning that technology can be good, but often overused.

WKBW Dean Riordan, 4th grader at St. Mark School

"I think its fun. I like there are no Chromebooks. I noticed many people are addicted to screens, and it's nice to have a day without any electronics."

Being the first day of the new trimester, the staff wanted the kids to get a fresh start.

WKBW Chris Gardon, Principal of St. Mark School

"It's 2023 we have to be willing and ready to use technology but sometimes it may be a bit too much, so we thought it would be a nice break from that."

Monday was the first time the school went "unplugged" and it may be something they do in the future to ensure students get a break from the constant use of technology.

WKBW Brian Brennan, St. Mark School Technology Coordinator