'Unplugged' Day at St. Mark School teaches kids there's more to life than technology

BUFFALO, NY — On Monday, students at St. Mark School went "unplugged" for the day, with no technology for lesson plans.
Teachers taught hands-on skills, and the students did not use their Chromebooks in hopes of the students learning that technology can be good, but often overused.
"I think its fun. I like there are no Chromebooks. I noticed many people are addicted to screens, and it's nice to have a day without any electronics."
Being the first day of the new trimester, the staff wanted the kids to get a fresh start.
"It's 2023 we have to be willing and ready to use technology but sometimes it may be a bit too much, so we thought it would be a nice break from that."
Monday was the first time the school went "unplugged" and it may be something they do in the future to ensure students get a break from the constant use of technology.
"During remote learning we got attached to our screens and it can educate us and it can entertain us and provides a lot of interactivity, but we wanted the kids to get a chance to put the screens down and interact with the world around them. We encouraged all the teachers to have lessons to a skill they would normally teach but unplugged."