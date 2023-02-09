University at Buffalo proposes a five-year Broad-Based Fee rate increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo has announced the proposal of a five-year Broad-Based Fee rate increase plan in an email to students.

The email states:

"Broad-based fee increases are to be used to fund state-mandated costs (collective bargaining, negotiated contractual increases, and minimum wage increases), as well as for access to vital scholarly information resources and technology that support the learning and research needs of UB students."

According to the email, "to continue to offer programs and services that our UB students need and expect in the current State, SUNY and UB budget climate" a 3.54% increase to the existing components of the Comprehensive Fee has been proposed for 2023/24.

The Comprehensive Fee components support the following:

Intercollegiate athletics (undergraduates only)

Recreation (undergraduates only)

Campus life

Career services

College fee

Student health

Technology

Transportation

Transcript

Below you can find further details on what the specific increases will support:

The Comprehensive Fee components include support for the following: intercollegiate athletics (undergraduates only), recreation (undergraduates only), campus life, career services, college fee, student health, technology, transportation, and transcript. Fees continue to be prorated on a per credit-hour basis for part-time students (with the exception of the Transcript Fee), and the current waiver policy (revised and approved Summer 2020) will be maintained.

Campus Life increases will support anticipated state mandated negotiated salary and benefit increases, other contractual obligations including mandated NYS minimum wage increases as well as initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion and student success.

Health Services increases will support increased costs and staff related to their increased service demands, state mandated negotiated salary and benefit increases for personnel funded through the Health Fee, as well as inflationary increases and minimum wage increases.

Intercollegiate Athletics (undergraduate only) increases will support operational cost increases.

Recreation (undergraduate only) increases will support operational costs including minimum wage increase for student payroll.

Technology increases will provide access to vital scholarly information resources and technology that support the learning and research needs of UB students, as well as minimum wage increases for student employees and inflation for Information Technology contractual increases for campus-wide software and hardware licenses.

Transportation increases will support state mandated negotiated salary increases for personnel funded through the Transportation Fee, including fringe and minimum wage increases, and will support the replacement of outdated equipment and improvement of service delivery.

Included within Broad-Based Fees is the Academic Excellence and Success Fee, which supports building and enhancing academic and student success programs. This includes upgrading classroom facilities, support for the Center for Excellence in Writing, strategic enrollment management and strategic initiatives such as the Heart of the Campus.

The university says final recommendations for the five-year plan will be made after student consultation and student comments on the proposal are encouraged via the "Contact Us" form here through February 17.

You can find more information on the university's website here.