U.S. Department of Education denies New York’s waiver request to cancel state assessments

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department (NYSED) announced Wednesday the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) denied New York’s waiver request to cancel state assessments.

NYSED previously requested the waiver to help address unique student needs linked to the pandemic.

Due to the denial, NYSED says the following will occur:

It will administer only Session 1 of the grades 3-8 assessments in Mathematics and ELA.

It will administer only the written test component of the Grades 4 and 8 Science Tests.

Regents Examinations required under ESSA (ELA, Algebra 1, Earth Science and Living Environment Exams) will be given during June 2021.

The August 2021 Regents Exams are canceled.

The New York State English as a Second Language Achievement Test (NYSESLAT) and New York State Alternate Assessment (NYSAA) are being administered according to the established schedules for those students who are able to safely come into school and take the assessments.

NYSED says USDE previously agreed to uncouple state assessments from ESSA accountability requirements. Any results from this year will be used solely as a measure of student learning.

NYSED Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. and Commissioner Betty A. Rosa released the following joint statement on the matter: