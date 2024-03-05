'They will always remember this': Howard University students inspire Buffalo K-8th graders

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Promise Neighborhood brought Howard University students to Buffalo for their 'Alternative Spring Break', where college kids become role models for the Westminister Community Charter School students.

The college students will prepare them for higher education.

"Coming to the community working with the kids with our pillars of mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Just the community outreach part of it, I think it is a great opportunity," said Alexandria Sorrell, a junior at Howard University.

The Howard students will also facilitate STEAM projects and even support after-school programs.

"For our kids to see students that look like them have these great academic experiences will hopefully inspire them," said Teresa Gerchman, Principal at Westminister.

Throughout the week the college students will show the opportunities available at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) like Howard.

"I think it will be the connection that they have with an older student and just talking to them, building a bond and friendship. They will always remember this," said Sorrell.