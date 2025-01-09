'School districts are really trying': $3.5M awarded to UB to address mental health issues in rural areas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo is stepping up to tackle a major issue facing rural communities: access to mental health care.

A $3.59 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will allow UB to launch a fellowship program, within the university's School of Social Work, to bring mental health professionals directly into schools in non-metropolitan areas.

This grant is due to a significant lack of resources that has left many students and families without the help they desperately need.

UB's new initiative, Buffalo Mental Health Service Professional (MHSP) fellowship program, aims to change that.

Beginning Fall 2025, the university will introduce MHSP to social work graduate students.

Students will train and work in rural school districts, where they will gain hands-on experience while helping underserved communities.

UB's Field Education Director Dr. Katie Stalker, explained, "Research shows that students in rural schools often report higher rates of depression and feelings of isolation compared to their urban counterparts. This program is about meeting those needs where they are."

The program will partner with Erie 1 BOCES and focus on four rural school districts: Akron, Alden, Medina, and Niagara-Wheatfield.

Niagara-Wheatfield Superintendent Daniel Ljiljanich said the partnership will be a game changer.

"We know it's very difficult these days to help find people in that field. We're excited that our mental health professionals are going to be able to help work and train these graduate-level social worker students," Superintendent Ljiljanich said. "As a district, we've been able to partner with outside agencies to provide these counseling services, so working with UB on this partnership creates even more opportunity for our students' families who need mental health services."

One organization that has worked closely with teens in rural communities is Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.

Executive Director Melinda DuBois said isolation, drug use and stigma are common challenges in these communities.

DuBois said, "In rural communities, the lack of resources is a real factor because maybe you would need to travel to Buffalo to see a clinician, well traveling to Buffalo when you are a 14-year-old and your parents are maybe working, it's almost impossible."

Over the course of the five-year grant period, 46 fellows will participate in the program, of which six will be UB STARS participants, according to the university. UB STARS (Small Towns and Rural Schools), is a second component of the program.

It will recruit MSW students to UB from the grant's participating rural communities who are interested in social work positions at their local schools, according to UB.

UB STARS fellows will also receive full tuition and fee support, a field placement stipend, reimbursement for travel to and from placements and other covered expenses.