Our Lady of Black Rock School set to unify with Catholic Academy of West Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese Of Buffalo announced Friday Our Lady of Black Rock School and Catholic Academy of West Buffalo will unify.

In a release the diocese said:

"In a consensus decision by the Boards and the Canonical Administrators of both Our Lady of Black Rock School and Catholic Academy of West Buffalo, the two regional Catholic schools will unify their student bodies and programs in order to strengthen and ensure the sustainability of Catholic education for the nearly 300 students and their families served by these schools."

According to the diocese the new structure involves utilizing the Catholic Academy campus located on Delaware Avenue. Parents will have the option of enrolling their children at Catholic Academy for the new school year.