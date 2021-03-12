Our Lady of Black Rock School set to unify with Catholic Academy of West Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese Of Buffalo announced Friday Our Lady of Black Rock School and Catholic Academy of West Buffalo will unify.
In a release the diocese said:
"In a consensus decision by the Boards and the Canonical Administrators of both Our Lady of Black Rock School and Catholic Academy of West Buffalo, the two regional Catholic schools will unify their student bodies and programs in order to strengthen and ensure the sustainability of Catholic education for the nearly 300 students and their families served by these schools."
According to the diocese the new structure involves utilizing the Catholic Academy campus located on Delaware Avenue. Parents will have the option of enrolling their children at Catholic Academy for the new school year.
We have no more urgent priority than to strengthen Catholic education across our Diocese and ensuring that we are able to provide our young people with every advantage that they require in their formative years. Our legacy of providing quality education and serving the needs of children and families regardless of background or economic status reflects our core mission and is central to our efforts to bring about renewal and reassert the potential of our Catholic faith to accomplish so much good throughout our region.