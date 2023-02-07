One student at a time: Big Picture gives teens another chance at higher education

KEN-TON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Big Picture is a non-traditional school in the Ken-Ton School District that gives students in 6th to 12th grade a different kind of education.

With internships and community at the focus of the curriculum, the students at Big Picture can find their futures where traditional schools failed them.

"I know every student's name that is enrolled in high school here, we are in touch with the families when a kid looks like they are going to have troubles. We make sure that we pick kids up if they miss the bus," said Big Picture Internship Coordinator, Christopher Watson

Watson says students can experience hands-on learning through internships with over 53 businesses participating throughout Western New York.

Big Picture Principal Kevin Kruger says that the non-traditional school is not cutting any corners, students have to work hard for their high school diplomas.

"It's not like they are getting a free pass from New York State. They have to work harder to get that done and we do it in a different way," Kruger said.

Tyler is one such senior -- he was diagnosed with Tourettes in fourth grade and now is focusing on going to college to study aerospace engineering.

"There is so much time and effort put in by each teacher to guide students. I think this is an amazing place and there should be more than one," said Baum.

Madz Barone, a senior, is helping fellow classmates with a pantry run through the school for their school project.

"Some kids I noticed were not eating and were not bringing anything to lunch so I decided this would be a good decision to bring in," said Barone.

Madz says without Big Picture they would not be able to move on to higher education.

"I just feel like I probably would have never been this successful if I was not here and offered the support and the encouragement I am offered here," said Barone, who will graduate in the spring and attend SUNY Fredonia.

Big Picture is opening applications for the next school year in March, but you can find more information about the program, here.

