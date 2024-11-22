'New York State students are ready': Teachers, administrators discuss changes to NYS graduation requirements

GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW) — On Thursday evening, the Buffalo-Niagara Phi Delta Kappa Chapter hosted a panel discussion about the NYS Board of Education proposal to change statewide graduation measures.

"We get our educational leaders together and start to brainstorm solutions, programs, and practices so that we can help lead changes in the future that are best for our kids in our schools," said Phi Delta Kappa President John Mckenna.

WKBW Educational leaders debate the proposal to remove Regents exams and seek better ways to assess student proficiency

The panel of school teachers and leaders discussed the challenges and opportunities the new guidelines would give students.

"We have seen a couple of different education department initiatives come our way, and each and every time, we've done our best to carve out the opportunities that there are for our kids and work through the challenges. There are many opportunities here," said Mike Cornell, Hamburg School District Superintendent, and panelist.

More than 20 different school district leaders showed up to listen to the panel at Grand Island High School.

The guidelines will be implemented in 2027, so students who are freshmen now will receive their diplomas based on the portrait of a graduate.

The goal is to make students more effective communicators and create social-emotional competence, cultural competence, literacy, problem solvers, global citizens, and critical thinkers, all without having to pass a Regents exam.

"We have students who learn different ways. Some of our students had to deal with COVID. They have different learning abilities, different disabilities, so there should be multiple ways for them to receive their diplomas," said Nataisia Johnson, Assistant Principal at Hutch-Tech.

These educators believe the change will be beneficial for every student.

"We try to focus on the fact that everyone is different, and we need to recognize that in education, students have different interests and needs," said Walter Polka, Treasurer of Phi Delta Kappa.

All to create a future pathway for students to choose their career path earlier.

"I love it. It is a great direction to help our students become college and career-ready for 21st-century skills and careers. I think New York State students are ready," said Cleveland Hill Middle School teacher Betty Haynes.