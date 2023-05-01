'National Decision Day' celebrates high school seniors' post-graduation plans

NORTH TONAWANDA — May 1 marks National Decision Day, and at North Tonawanda High School, the seniors are being honored.

"From coming back from the pandemic, and we are just really proud of them, and we just want to celebrate them," said Lynn Wright, Guidance Counselor at North Tonawanda High School.

The school's counselors celebrated the seniors with music, a photo booth, and students signing where they would go after high school.

Some attend SUNY Fredonia, the University of Tampa, and even the University of Buffalo.

As a graduating senior, Matthew Cake -- he's looking to get involved in the trades, deciding to pursue an apprenticeship.

"I just like working with my hands and problem-solving. I like that stuff," said Cake.

While James Vancuran tells 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson he's looking forward to serving our country in the military.

"My family's always been in the army, my grandpa was in the army, and my dad was in the navy. I just am joining the army because I always wanted to serve my country," said Vancuran.

With only less than a month left in their high school careers, Monday was a bittersweet moment for some seniors.

"It's sad, but I am excited for the next chapter of my life," said Emily Zander, who plans to attend the University of Tampa next fall.

May 1 also marks the deadline for college applicants to confirm enrollment for the upcoming fall semester.