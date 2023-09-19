'Last year we had an alarm every day': Maryvale Schools say vaping detectors deter students from vaping

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — Maryvale School District says the eight vaping detectors in the middle school bathrooms have deterred vaping among students.

WKBW

"Last year we had an alarm every day. This year we have had a few here and there but students are aware they are there they are functional and we respond quickly also once a student is in the bathroom and it is activated they are subject to a search," said Maryvale Middle School Principal Peter Frank.

Frank tells 7 News that in the year and a half since the detectors have been installed there has been a decrease in students using vapes.

WKBW

"What happens is when they are activated it sends a text message to a group of people, so it tells us the locations and it just happened so it took ten maybe fifteen seconds," said Frank.

According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, in 2022 1 in 10 middle and high school students currently use e-cigarettes and more than a quarter are using them every day.

The District even offers students who may be addicted to the nicotine products addiction services.

"If we feel they may have an addiction like they cannot make it a whole school day, without vaping. They maybe addicted, there is a program through face to face where they can get the help they need," said Frank.

Other school districts like the Clarence Central School District are investing in similar detectors.