'It's the first time in a few years': WNY colleges and university enrollment shows highs and lows

WKBW
Posted at 3:45 PM, Sep 26, 2023
LEWISTON, NY — Colleges like Niagara University and Niagara County Community College have seen a deep increase in enrollment.

Niagara University has increased its student population by 9 percent.

More than 4,200 students are now enrolled -- which shows a combination of welcoming Medaille students and what the University has to offer as a whole, according to Tom Burns - the Associate Vice President of Media Affairs.

"It's across the board, our freshman enrollments are up, so we've established who we are at the University. We create career pathways for students, allowing them to come in so we can focus on their careers. They can start working in the field right away, their freshman and sophomore years, depending on the program. " said Burns.

Buffalo State University has seen its largest class of freshman in the SUNY system with 1,486 students.

Buffalo State's undergraduate enrollment this fall is 5,507 students, a 0.8% increase from a year ago.

In comparison, the University at Buffalo had 32,337 students enrolled in 2021, now 30,380 students this year.

Now for Niagara County Community College's enrollment has increased 6 percent more than it has in decades.

""It's a good thing, and it's the first time in a few years, we have placed an emphasis on students who are either returning or having sought college in the age group of 25 to 45 years old," said NCCC President William Murabito.

