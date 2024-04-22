'I'm helping my community': Ladders to the Outdoors program hosts Earth Day beach clean-up

BUFFALO, NY — Nearly 900 students from across Western New York headed to area parks and beaches Monday to clean up for Earth Day.

WKBW Ladders to the Outdoors hosts Earth Day cleanup with WNY schools

Through the Ladders to the Outdoors program with the NYS Parks and Recreation Department, students from 10 different schools around Buffalo had some fun in the sun while cleaning up trash at Woodlawn Beach State Park.

WKBW 'I'm helping my community' Ladders to Outdoors hosts student beach clean-up for Earth Day

"We don't want turtles to eat stuff," said Karon Williams, a second grader.

WKBW 'I'm helping my community' Ladders to Outdoors hosts student beach clean-up for Earth Day

"I think it's fun because I'm helping my community," said Corben Sowiski, a second grader.

WKBW 'I'm helping my community' Ladders to Outdoors hosts student beach clean-up for Earth Day

"Earth Day is probably my favorite time of the year because I get to help out with the community and have fun with it," said Clarissa Cassick, Lackawanna Middle schooler.

The Ladders to Outdoors program is a way to connect kids from under-served communities to the great outdoors.

WKBW 'I'm helping my community' Ladders to Outdoors hosts student beach clean-up for Earth Day

"I have always been a huge advocate for giving back to kids, coming from a community of Lackawanna where we didn't have much recreation. We really just had a playground and we really didn't have many experiences out in nature. Really any time I am out here with the kids it makes me feel like I am a kid again and I am experiencing it for the first time," said KeJuan Harmon, Ladders to the Outdoors Statewide Coordinator.

You can learn more about the Ladders to the Outdoors program here.