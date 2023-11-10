Watch Now
'I didn't know everything was so expensive': Niagara Falls high schoolers learn about financial wellness

Posted at 8:59 AM, Nov 10, 2023
NIAGARA FALLS, NY — On Thursday, BankOnBuffalo hosted a financial reality fair at Niagara Falls high school teaching students how to manage money and future finances.

These seniors walked through stations representing health insurance. rent and other real-time struggles with a career based salary.

"They dont know what it is to purchase this purchase that, and they have their own money. Even in schools now there isnt curriculum on financial wellness and financial literacy, so this is our way to show them what it is and how it is to create a budget in the simplest way possible," said Darnell Heyward, BankOnBuffalo's Community Responsibility Officer.

Some seniors told 7 News they are blown away by how expensive living can be.

"I didn't know everything was so expensive." said NFHS senior Atarh Walker.

