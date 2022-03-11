How teachers are learning to talk to students about the war in Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Academy of Human Rights, founded by Western New York teachers back in 2008, is giving teachers more opportunities to learn. About 200 teachers attended their webinar about how to keep students informed about the war in Ukraine.

"When some topic hits in the news that's really important, we do our best to put a program together for teachers to try to help them navigate these issues in the classroom and give them resources that they can bring into the classroom," Dr. Tim Redmond, the Director of Teacher Trainings at the Academy of Human Rights and a social studies teacher at Williamsville East, said, "[The war in Ukraine] is a really complicated issue. It's really hard to completely understand that, and alone have a teacher understand that, let alone pass that along to students."

Through the teachers who attended, the Academy of Human Rights hopes to expand Western New York's knowledge about the war.

"[If] you consider all of those students those teachers teach, your influence can be into the tens of thousands of people which is powerful," Dr. Redmond said.

The goal is to help students stay informed about the world today.

"There's so much history, and there's so much to cover. It's always a challenge to connect that to what's happening today, and why they should care about it, and what that can mean for the future. But that's what we try to do," Dr. Redmond said.

