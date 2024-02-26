Watch Now
'He's the best' Global Concepts teacher nominated for P.E. Teacher of the Year

WKBW
Physical Education Teacher Tim Mondello nominated for P.E. Teacher of the Year
Posted at 3:47 PM, Feb 26, 2024
BUFFFALO, NY — Global Concepts Charter School Physical Education teacher, Tim Mondello was nominated as the Elementary P.E. Teacher of the Year by the Western Zone Physical Education and Health Association.

Mondello says this opportunity is huge as he has been working at the school for 22 years.

"The kids are here and that's why I am here, teaching them every day and knowing that I am improving their lives and being recognized for it is great."

Mondello hopes teaching these kids the importance of health and wellness will impact their future decisions to be active.

"I hope that they find something that they like; they love to do to stay active, something that they'll do hopefully for the rest of their lives. We like to introduce them to a lot of different activities so they can pick and choose what they want to do or do them all," said Mondello.

Mondello has also used his CPR certification to help his colleagues and students.

"Not surprised at all, it's been a long time coming. He has taken endeavors to train our teachers on how to do CPR and we have had a couple of instances this year that because of his training--he helped keep kids safe at the school, so just an overall amazing human being."

Mondello's students say they are proud and happy for him.

"He's the best. He is really the best he always puts a smile on our faces,"
"I feel happy for him and proud. He is the best P.E. teacher."

