Growing in the classroom: East Aurora High School to offer agriculture classes in the fall

EAST AURORA — Ethan Hansen is a Physics teacher at East Aurora High School. But during his time outside of the classroom, he is a farmer.

Next year, students can join Hansen's passion by taking a sustainable agriculture class and lab.

"I have seen a lot of excitement related to what I am doing, and I am excited to do that here, and I have seen a lot of curiosity from the students, and I am excited to do that here," said Hansen.

The high school received a grant from the East Aurora Education Foundation, which will allow the school to have a one-acre model farm on the school's campus. Over the next five years, it will grow to include: chickens, a compost heap for cafeteria waste, beehives, and a greenhouse.

Before the high school was built in 1970, the land it is on was a farm. Co-teacher of the class, Jeff Shelley, tells me its an effort to bring the town's roots back to life.

"We are trying to bring back the town's history and have the kids see what it is like to raise food, raise crops and know how to use your crops wisely," said Shelley.

Students are eager to begin the first class which will include growing fruits and vegetables, raising chickens, and even making maple syrup.

"In a town like East Aurora, we don't learn about sustainability; we just go to the store. I think it will be interesting to raise our chickens, and especially being the first one to do this is pretty cool," said junior Charlie Moffat.

Other classmates say they are looking forward to learning more about agriculture.

"Do my part and be more sustainable as a person. I think it is a different way of doing a science class which I am excited about," said junior Josie Racheo.

The students will also sell the items produced to create the next generation of farmers.

"We want to reach students that have an interest in it or don't even know they have an interest in this yet, and share my passion for producing food and having the skills to be resilient," said Hansen.