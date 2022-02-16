Graduation rate in New York State increases to 86 percent

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department says graduation rates have increased to 86.1 percent for students who entered ninth grade in 2017.

The education department says this is up 1.3 percent from the year before and up from 76.7 percent from students who entered ninth grade in 2008.

“We know educational opportunities are not equally available to all students,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “Graduation rates are one metric we use to identify where inequities exist so we can better support our students and education communities. Every student can succeed when given the support to do so. Until we address them, inequities will continue to diminish opportunities for too many students. Through our work on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, we are focused on addressing the barriers that impact our most vulnerable students.”

“A high school diploma is more than a piece of paper,” said Commissioner Rosa. “For many, a diploma is the key to unlocking opportunities that may seem out of reach. We can realize educational equity by enabling all students to earn this key to their future success. The Board and Department are reviewing graduation requirements to allow students multiple ways to demonstrate they have the knowledge and skills to graduate.”

Buffalo Public Schools says the graduation rate is 78.5 percent which is lower than the state average, but up 2.2 percent from the year before.

You can find more information about the rates by clicking here.