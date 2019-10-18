ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The assembly line; or should I say classroom of 4th grade students at John T. Waugh Elementary School in Angola have their own business: kind kids compliments.

These students are part of a powerful project helping people around the country.

"To make people happy in our community and across the world as well," Nicole Wegrzynowski, a 4th grade teacher said.

They're learning a slew of life skills, with everything from leadership to entrepreneurship; and at its core, kindness.

"Talking about how to use social media as a platform to lift others up," Michael Drezek, a Tech teacher at the school said. "Having those conversations at a young age and then of course the value of entrepreneurship. They are starting to think about what they want to do when they get older."

Last year the students raised $800 by selling the bottle caps for $1 in-person; and $2 online .

The students donated most of the money to Community Concern of Western New York in Derby.

"Inside we are all the same and they all understand that and they want to show that and spread that, that compassion for each other," Wegrzynowski said.