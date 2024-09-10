'FAFSA created a problem' Colleges, universities continue seeing decline in FAFSA applications

BUFFALO, NY — The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is crucial for over 17 million students in covering college expenses. However, delays in deadlines have caused issues for both students and higher education institutions.



Canisius University saw a 6% decline in FAFSA submissions from current students.

18% of admitted students at Canisius faced difficulties submitting FAFSA forms.

Dr. Danielle Ianni, VP for Enrollment Management at Canisius, highlighted the overwhelming nature of the new FAFSA process.

"The FAFSA created a problem for many incoming students overall. We saw about a 6% decline in our FAFSA submissions from our total current student body," said Dr. Ianni. "What we saw was that students could not get through the process and got stuck. They had problems submitting the FAFSA and many of them just gave up," said Dr. Ianni.

Dr. Ianni says that because of the paperwork being difficult, the university is still helping students complete the forms.

"I want people to know that we're still here. We're helping our current students, we're helping the next generation of students, but we are anticipating possibly some other delays for next year that it's already been pushed to December to when the FAFSA opens up," said Dr. Ianni.

However, Canisius University wasn't the only institution that was impacted. Trocaire College in South Buffalo also experienced a decline in FAFSA completions.

Bassam Deeb, President of Trocaire, expressed concerns that FAFSA difficulties might deter students from pursuing higher education.

"In the short term, we have seen a decrease in the number of students who completed the FAFSA. The concern we have at the end of the day is that it could turn off people from going to college because they think, well if this is so cumbersome, so the sooner the better ask for help," said Dr. Deeb.

The FAFSA for the 2025-26 school year opens on December 1 and closes on June 30th.