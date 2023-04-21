Details released on tentative agreement between Buffalo Teachers Federation and Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Friday to vote on the tentative agreement that has been reached on a Buffalo Teachers Federation contract.

The board unanimously approved the tentative agreement which is an investment of $243.6 million over four years that will raise the average salary for teachers from $72,000 to $91,000 by 2026. Teachers in the district will meet to review and vote on Monday.

Some details of the tentative agreement which were released include:

Bonus, Wages and Salary Table Compression



July 1, 2019 — August 31, 2022: 0%

Effective September 1, 2022: 8%

On July 1, 2023, an additional: 6% (remove Step 20)

On July 1, 2024, an additional: 4% (remove Step 18)

On July 1, 2025, an additional: 3% (remove Step 16)

The agreement states that retroactivity is on salary only and other forms of compensation will be increased by 8% upon ratification of the agreement.

The removal of three salary steps over the term of the contract reduces the number of steps from 27 to 24.

Active teachers at the top step as of July 1, 2023, July 1, 2024 and July 1, 2025 will receive a one-time $1,500 stipend.

All active, full-time teachers will receive a one-time 10% bonus based on new salary and active adult learning center teachers will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000.

Retirees are eligible for one-time payments between $1,000 and $2,000 depending on retirement date.

Average salary will increase over the term of the contract from $72,000 to $91,000.

Other negotiated issues



$1,000 annual stipend for teachers with bilingual extension providing instruction in class where extension is required.

Increase in petty cash allotment to $10 per pupil with increases of $2 per year in 2024 and 2025.

Addition of a 30-minute prep period for adult education instructors and advisors.

One-time payment into the BTF's supplemental benefit (dental/vision) fund of $175,000. Increase per teacher payment to $650 with increases of $25 per year in 2024 and 2025.

Formation of a committee to make recommendations to address the social/emotional wellness of students.

Athletic coaching and programming



Effective upon ratification, the BTF/District Athletic Committee will meet as soon as possible but no later than 30 days after ratification.

The committee will make recommendations on improving the district's athletic program and the hiring of coaches.

If an agreement is not reached on a recommended MOU by June 20, 2023, the MOU attached to the tentative agreement will take effect.

Bell time adjustments



For the 2023-2024 school year the district may change the starting and ending times at school to accommodate savings on bus routes and improve transportation of students pursuant the following conditions:

Teachers will be notified of any change on or before June 1, 2023. Upon notifications, teachers at the impacted schools will be placed at the top of the transfer list for the upcoming year based on seniority. Unless agreed to by the faculty and the impacted schools, no other changes within start and end times will occur. Start and end time changes will be no more than 30 minutes with the exception of schools that currently start at 9 a.m. which may change up to 45 minutes under the condition that they move to an earlier start time. Bell times are projected to be 7:30 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. The starting time shall begin no earlier than 7:25 a.m. and end no later than 4:20 p.m. Teachers' hours of service will not exceed 7 hours and 15 minutes Prior to the change, the district agrees to hold a community meeting at each impacted school to receive feedback.



Future elimination of retiree healthcare



Effective June 30, 2026, newly hired teachers will not be eligible for district health insurance in retirement.

Those hired after June 30, 2026 and not eligible for district health insurance in retirement shall be able to use monies contractually provided to a teacher for "selling back sick days" and/or early retirement incentive towards the cost of healthcare premiums in retirement.

No impact on active teachers

If approved, retiree health insurance will have been removed from all relevant collective bargaining agreements.

Health insurance combinations

