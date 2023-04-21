Details released on tentative agreement between Buffalo Teachers Federation and Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Friday to vote on the tentative agreement that has been reached on a Buffalo Teachers Federation contract.
The board unanimously approved the tentative agreement which is an investment of $243.6 million over four years that will raise the average salary for teachers from $72,000 to $91,000 by 2026. Teachers in the district will meet to review and vote on Monday.
Some details of the tentative agreement which were released include:
Bonus, Wages and Salary Table Compression
- July 1, 2019 — August 31, 2022: 0%
- Effective September 1, 2022: 8%
- On July 1, 2023, an additional: 6% (remove Step 20)
- On July 1, 2024, an additional: 4% (remove Step 18)
- On July 1, 2025, an additional: 3% (remove Step 16)
- The agreement states that retroactivity is on salary only and other forms of compensation will be increased by 8% upon ratification of the agreement.
- The removal of three salary steps over the term of the contract reduces the number of steps from 27 to 24.
- Active teachers at the top step as of July 1, 2023, July 1, 2024 and July 1, 2025 will receive a one-time $1,500 stipend.
- All active, full-time teachers will receive a one-time 10% bonus based on new salary and active adult learning center teachers will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000.
- Retirees are eligible for one-time payments between $1,000 and $2,000 depending on retirement date.
- Average salary will increase over the term of the contract from $72,000 to $91,000.
Other negotiated issues
- $1,000 annual stipend for teachers with bilingual extension providing instruction in class where extension is required.
- Increase in petty cash allotment to $10 per pupil with increases of $2 per year in 2024 and 2025.
- Addition of a 30-minute prep period for adult education instructors and advisors.
- One-time payment into the BTF's supplemental benefit (dental/vision) fund of $175,000. Increase per teacher payment to $650 with increases of $25 per year in 2024 and 2025.
- Formation of a committee to make recommendations to address the social/emotional wellness of students.
Athletic coaching and programming
- Effective upon ratification, the BTF/District Athletic Committee will meet as soon as possible but no later than 30 days after ratification.
- The committee will make recommendations on improving the district's athletic program and the hiring of coaches.
- If an agreement is not reached on a recommended MOU by June 20, 2023, the MOU attached to the tentative agreement will take effect.
Bell time adjustments
- For the 2023-2024 school year the district may change the starting and ending times at school to accommodate savings on bus routes and improve transportation of students pursuant the following conditions:
- Teachers will be notified of any change on or before June 1, 2023.
- Upon notifications, teachers at the impacted schools will be placed at the top of the transfer list for the upcoming year based on seniority.
- Unless agreed to by the faculty and the impacted schools, no other changes within start and end times will occur.
- Start and end time changes will be no more than 30 minutes with the exception of schools that currently start at 9 a.m. which may change up to 45 minutes under the condition that they move to an earlier start time. Bell times are projected to be 7:30 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m.
- The starting time shall begin no earlier than 7:25 a.m. and end no later than 4:20 p.m.
- Teachers' hours of service will not exceed 7 hours and 15 minutes
- Prior to the change, the district agrees to hold a community meeting at each impacted school to receive feedback.
Future elimination of retiree healthcare
- Effective June 30, 2026, newly hired teachers will not be eligible for district health insurance in retirement.
- Those hired after June 30, 2026 and not eligible for district health insurance in retirement shall be able to use monies contractually provided to a teacher for "selling back sick days" and/or early retirement incentive towards the cost of healthcare premiums in retirement.
- No impact on active teachers
- If approved, retiree health insurance will have been removed from all relevant collective bargaining agreements.
Health insurance combinations
- Beginning July 1, 2023 contributions from active teachers and future eligible retirees are:
- 2022-2023 (current) — $600 single and $1,500 family
- July 1, 2023 — $750 single and $1,750 family
- July 1, 2024 — $850 single and $1,9000 family
- July 1, 2025 — $950 single and $2,050 family