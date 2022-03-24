Buffalo Public Schools, UB partner to teach high schoolers nursing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is taking a new approach to encourage high school students to consider careers in nursing.

This summer, the district is partnering with the University at Buffalo's School of Nursing to host a half-day event to teach students about nursing through interactive learning in the hopes of encouraging more teenagers to enter the field after high school.

The free program, scheduled for July 14 at 9:00 a.m., will include a number of experiences for students, including:



Lab simulation

A panel of nurses in various steps of their career

Pathway to becoming a nurse

Skills planning

Meeting with undergraduate admissions advisors

A boxed lunch and snacks will be provided to participants.

Eligibility and Application Process

The program is only accepting 30 students, so you must submit an application to the UB School of Nursing. In order to qualify for the program, students must meet the following requirements:



Must be a Buffalo Public School student

Must have a strong interest in math and science, the health sciences or nursing

Essay

Must have a transcript reflecting B- letter grade (83-86%) or better

Applications for the program are now open.

Students must also include a list of extracurricular activities, honors and awards with their applications, and have a guidance counselor send a letter of recommendation. Students need to include a valid email address for their school guidance counselor who will then receive a link to submit the letter electronically.

If a student cannot upload their transcript themselves, their guidance counselor can send an unofficial transcript to the Office of Student Services at nursing@buffalo.edu.

The deadline to submit an application is May 1, and students who are selected will be notified around June 1. Students who are selected must confirm their seats by June 15.