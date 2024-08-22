Buffalo Public School Board approves 4-year plan to close deficit gap

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the beginning of the school year just weeks away, leaders within the Buffalo Public School District are looking ahead regarding their future financial situation.

The district is required to provide an updated four-year plan each fiscal year.

The administration said funding issues facing the district are among the "most consequential in decades".

The numbers project a nearly $200 million shortfall between the upcoming school year through the 2027-2028 academic year.

Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams plans to close the deficit gap through three key areas: student enrollment, staff reductions and school closures.

I headed to Wednesday night's school board meeting to learn more about these plans and what these changes could mean for the district's financial future.

Three decisions were officially supported by the Buffalo Public School Board Wednesday night.

"Remember what a 4-year plan is. It incorporates with solid financial analysis and trend data, solutions and potential outcomes for things that this board has talked about and seen for over a year," BPS Chief Financial Officer Jim Barnes said.

Barnes shared those assumptions at the school board meeting, including projecting the district will lose 200 students a year over the next four years, the second year of the plan comes with 250 additional staff reductions-- which the district is hoping to partially offset through an estimated 300 retirements— and school closings are on the table with plans to consolidate two schools next year.

The latter is something District Parent Coordinating Council President Edward Speidel said is overdue.

"Closing the two schools will help because they won't have teachers in smaller classes. They'll bring them over to the other buildings," Edward Speidel said.

He said that having another set of layoffs is not ideal.

"As long as they continue to provide art, music, the aids that we need and all that, we'll be okay with that. If they try to layoff 100 teachers at once or something, it's not going to be pretty. I don't think it's healthy for our district to go through what we went through this year, and then next year layoff another 100 people," Speidel said.

The district did not elaborate on these projections.

Speidel hopes that information is shared sooner rather than later.