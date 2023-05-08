Buffalo Museum of Science's Science on Wheels program brings museum fun to students

BUFFALO, NY — On Monday, science class looked slightly different for third and fourth graders at George E. Blackman School of Excellence.

The Buffalo Museum of Science's Science on Wheels program brings the Museum's educators to classrooms and auditoriums, providing unique learning opportunities for schools that can't afford field trips.

The students learned about force, gravity, and more through fun, hands-on demonstrations.

"This is informal science learning. It's not just reading a textbook and memorizing and taking tests. It is seeing the theories you read in the textbook, and see it in real life and engage the students with hands-on science," said Amy Collison, Director of Marketing for the Buffalo Museum of Science.

These students say the demonstrations make it fun to learn.

"I learned that heavier objects don't go as far," said 9-year-old Matthew Angevin.

The program has grown after the pandemic, with the Museum educating over 12,000 students in the last year through the program.

