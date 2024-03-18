'Back on my feet again' FeedMore WNY helping people break barriers in employment

BUFFALO, NY — On Monday, 11 of the FeedMore WNY's RISE program graduated from the 10-week course, where they can earn certifications in the warehouse and logistics sector.

The program gives students certifications and develops the necessary skills to obtain employment, even jobs through FeedMore partners.

Throughout the 10 weeks, the students received meals, transportation, and even childcare.

"We try to provide wrap-around services in addition to the training opportunities so people can come here and be able to focus on learning," said Catherine Shick Public Relations Coordinator for FeedMore WNY.

This cohort also received steel-toed boots and essential equipment through a $10,000 donation from the Avangrid Foundation, ensuring the students were set up for success.

"Think of the things you can't do if you're hungry, you can't concentrate on that task for work, that class, that project for school you can't get yourself to that next level if you're constantly worrying about where your next meal is gonna come from," said Pablo Colon, Executive Director of Avangrid Foundation.

One graduate already has three job interviews in the coming weeks.

"It's nice to get back to getting up every day because that was kind of a barrier for me just to even get out of bed and get back in a routine of working every day and being in a warehouse," said Cory Ramback, a graduate of the RISE program.

