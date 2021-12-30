Additional $240 million for New York State private schools serving children with disabilities

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans Thursday to include an additional $240 million investment for approved private schools serving children with disabilities in her upcoming Executive Budget.

According to the governor's office, Hochul also signed a package of laws to support students with disabilities:

(S.2911/A.1953) establishes that the Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board provide a report on autism detection, education, and mapping;

(S.6682/A.7614) appoints an impartial hearing officer to address due process complaints for students with disabilities;

(S.1662-B/A.3523-A) makes the issuing of behavior analyst licenses in New York consistent with other states;

(S.5560-A/A.5339) provides funding to early intervention education for toddlers with disabilities.