Additional $240 million for New York State private schools serving children with disabilities

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans Thursday to include an additional $240 million investment for approved private schools serving children with disabilities in her upcoming Executive Budget.
According to the governor's office, Hochul also signed a package of laws to support students with disabilities:
- (S.2911/A.1953) establishes that the Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board provide a report on autism detection, education, and mapping;
- (S.6682/A.7614) appoints an impartial hearing officer to address due process complaints for students with disabilities;
- (S.1662-B/A.3523-A) makes the issuing of behavior analyst licenses in New York consistent with other states;
- (S.5560-A/A.5339) provides funding to early intervention education for toddlers with disabilities.
This historic investment in schools serving students with disabilities, along with four bills I am signing into law, will make a huge difference in the lives of students, families and schools in every corner of New York. Throughout my time in office, I've made it a priority to listen to the disability community and provide the resources and support they need to thrive. People with disabilities have my commitment: as your governor, I'll always stand by your side and fight for you.
- Gov. Hochul