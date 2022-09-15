A new survey breaks down Buffalo Public School's student behavior post pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education held a work session Wednesday evening to discuss a Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Board members said the national survey was conducted by the CDC and the data collected will help target the social and emotional needs of students post pandemic.

"Since 2020, there's really been a systematic and quite extensive impact on students as far as the pandemic goes due to closures that impacted student learning, decrease opportunities for physical activity and nutrition and reduced social impact and interactions with peers," said Patrick Madden, President of Market Decisions Research.

Madden broke down the data collected from middle school and high school students in the Buffalo Public School System. Some data outlines positive outcomes like a decrease in tobacco, marijuana and sexual activity among middle school students. Data also shows a decrease in student reports of violence or bullying. However, data outcomes indicate a need for improvement in several areas too.

"1 in 10 middle school students, 10%, report taking a prescription pain medication without a doctors permission," said Madden. "That's actually double the rate that we saw in 2019 which is 5%, so a big jump up."

Madden continued breaking down the data by saying middle school students were shown to have become more sedentary partially due to an increased amount of screen time each day. He also said there were signs of worsening mental health.

"The percentage of students thinking about harming themselves who or actually did try to harm themselves increased over the past couple years," said Madden.

The worsening mental health trend was shown at the high school level as well.

"55% of high school students reported that they recently experienced poor mental health," said Madden.

Madden broke down more data that showed in 2021, 11% of high school students reported suicide attempts, a decrease in self-perception and an increase in sexual violence or abuse," said Madden.

Madden explained that many of these issues are negatively impacting grades. Mai Nguyen, Director of Social Emotional Wellness, said every school is unique so data is still being reviewed.

"Our team will work with the schools to assess their data to identify those gaps and create an action plan to support them," said Mai Nguyen.

Nguyen said support will come from the American Rescue Plan Funding.

"To purchase social and emotional curriculum, to do universal screening district wide, purchase materials for calming corners in class rooms," said Nguyen.

The board of education said they are grateful to have so much data to pull fro and are optimistic about the tools they now have to help students.

"So we know where we are," said Sharon Belt-Cottman. "We know who we are. We know what we've got to do. We're pleased with out new leadership and we're going to get there."

If your kids are struggling with mental health, there are resources available.

Erie and Niagara County Crisis Services have hotlines that are available 24/7.

Erie County: 716-834-3131

Niagara County: 716-285-3515