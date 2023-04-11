7 Hamburg high schoolers heading to Houston to compete in NASA competitions

HAMBURG, NY — Frontier High School in Hamburg has two teams competing in NASA Hunch competitions that empower students to create projects to be used by astronauts in space.

One of the teams made up of Mikayla Cross, 17, Chloe Fisher, 17, and Ava Kozak, 17, are competing in the finals for the Biomedical competition. The team made edible packaging to replace the foam used to ship materials into outer space, replacing the waste used.

WKBW The final product for the NASA Biomedical competition from Cross, Fisher and Kozak.

"We found that using chocolate it cools to solidify, and it can vacuum seal the gelatin to contain and does not get moldy, and it stays fresh," said Kozak.

For Cross, going to meet engineers inspires her to follow.

"I will see people thriving in their field and get to talk to them and see what they like and what they did to get there," said Cross.

The other team of four, Lillie Bogdan, 16, Daniel Luba, 17, Madison Osborne, 15, and Julia Tufan, 16, worked on making a habitat for insects to be used as food in space for the Culinary competition. They built a habitat that NASA can monitor from the Earth.

WKBW Bogdan, Luba, Osborne and Tufan designed, built and coded a sustainable habitat for insects that could be remotely monitored from here on Earth.

This project took months of planning.

"At the end of the day, we just worked together really hard to get together to where we are now," said Tufan.

The two teams will head to Houston on April 18th.