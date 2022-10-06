$3.5 million grant awarded to University at Buffalo in effort to address teacher shortage in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26) announced a three-year grant totaling $3.5 million has been awarded to the University at Buffalo in an effort to address the teacher shortage in Western New York.

The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and awarded through the Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) Program. According to Higgins, the grant will extend UB's teacher residency to high-need school districts.

"Partnering with the Buffalo City School District, Sweet Home Central Schools, Amherst Central Schools, and Kenmore Tonawanda Schools, the University at Buffalo will expand the scope of its existing 16-month teacher residency program. They will not only bolster support for districts currently taking part in the program, but they will also offer professional development opportunities for teachers at non-residency districts. Funding from the SEED program will allow UB to provide support for residents, novice teachers, emerging and existing teacher-leaders, and administrators. With a special focus on high-need first-ring suburbs, they will continue efforts to recruit, train, and retain teachers from underrepresented, minority backgrounds," a release says.