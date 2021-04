BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Easter Sunday turned out to be no picnic for beachgoers in Florida.

That's because a naval mine washed up on shore at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Sunday morning.

Broward County Sheriff's Deputies immediately closed the beach and called in the bomb squad.

The mine was marked inert, which means it might have been used as a dummy mine for training purposes.

The mine was safely removed and the beach re-opened.