BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Marvel's 'Eternals' blasted into theaters and easily won the weekend, opening with $71 million dollars.

That's the fourth-best debut of the year.

After two weekends on top, 'Dune' slipped to second place with $7.6 million dollars.

'No Time to Die' took in $6.2 million dollars, staying in third place for the third straight weekend.