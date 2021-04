BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a parade with all the pomp and circumstance fit for a king or queen.

Egypt moved 22 royal mummies in a grand parade from their current location at The Egyptian Museum, to their new home at The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

The ancient mummies include 18 kings and 4 queens.

Saturday's procession follows ancient Egyptian rituals, complete with prayers and spells from The Book of Dead.

All 22 mummies were discovered in the late 19th century.