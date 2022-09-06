Williamsville School District welcomes back students on Tuesday

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY — Country Parkway Elementary is ushering in the new school year with two national awards for their PTA. One for the 2022 Phoebe Apperson Hearst Outstanding Family-School Partnership award by the National Parent Teacher Association is given to one school throughout the country. The other is the PTA School of Excellence, awarded to the elementary school for the second consecutive time.

PTA President Beth-Anne McPhillips says it is thanks to the families in the district that made these awards happen.

“PTA is Parent Teacher Association, and without those two components and without that partnership, there is no PTA,” said McPhillips.

With the Phoebe Apperson Hearst award, the elementary school will receive a 2-thousand dollar grant from the Hearst Foundation, which the PTA will use to host more family-oriented events throughout the year.

Principal Andrew Bowen says that regardless of whether or not to be an official member of the PTA, every parent is part of the group.

“All of our parents are a part of the PTA, and we must come together to make our school an even better place,” said Bowen.

Principal Bowen also says that during the renovation of the entryway into the elementary school, the construction workers found a time capsule from over 50 years ago. The school plans to open it in the future.