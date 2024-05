Western New York School district's 2024-2025 budget vote results

Western New Yorkers voted on their school district's budgets on Tuesday. 7 News will continue to update the results as they come in.

Albion Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 332 No - 73



Alden Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 578 No - 257



Alexander Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 89 No - 39



Allegany-Limestone Central School:

Budget Passed: Yes - 139 No - 19



Akron Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 317 No - 127



Amherst Central School District:

Budget Passed Yes - 853 No - 231



Andover Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 84 No - 28



Attica Central School District:

Barker Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 255 No - 99



Batavia City School District:

Belfast Central:

Bolivar-Richburg Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 196 No - 34



Brocton Central School District:

Byron-Bergen Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 255 No - 105



Cassadaga Valley Central School District:

Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District:

Chautauqua Lake Central:

Cheektowaga Central

Budget Passed: Yes - 198 No - 97



Cheektowaga-Maryvale:

Budget Passed: Yes - 231 No - 136



Cheektowaga-Sloan UFSD:

Budget Passed: Yes - 266 No - 124



Clarence Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,158 No - 341



Cleveland Hill UFSD:

Budget Passed: Yes - 137 No - 46



Clymer Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 85 No - 20



Cuba-Rushford Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 196 No - 78



Depew Schools:

Budget Passed: Yes - 265 No - 113



East Aurora UFSD:

Budget Passed: Yes - 674 No - 574



Falconer Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 122 No - 21



Franklinville Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 89 No - 83



Fredonia Central:

Friendship Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 49 No - 23



Frontier Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 501 No - 317



Genesee Valley Central Schools:

Budget Passed: Yes - 160 No - 63



Grand Island Central:

Gowanda Central School District:

Budget Passed

Hamburg Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,456 No - 521



Hinsdale Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 78 No - 15



Holland Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 142 No - 74



Holley Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 340 No - 113



Iroquois Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 767 No - 317



Jamestown Public Schools:

Kendall Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 189 No - 46



Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,006 No - 313



Lackawanna:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,283 No - 442



Lake Shore Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 577 No - 344



Lancaster Schools:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,898 No - 911



Le Roy Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 276 No - 93



Letchworth Central School:

Budget Passed: Yes - 184 No - 86



Lewiston-Porter Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 624 No - 242



Lockport City School District:

Lyndonville Central School District:

Medina Central School District:

Newfane Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 348 No - 147



Niagara Falls City Schools:

North Collins Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 118 No - 30



North Tonawanda City School District:

Olean City School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 319 No - 125



Orchard Park Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 921 No - 233



Panama Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 123 No - 21



Pembroke Central School District:

Pine Valley Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 109 No - 63



Pioneer Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 493 No - 254



Portville Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 158 No - 33



Randolph Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 201 No - 53



Royalton-Hartland Central School District:

Salamanca City Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 191 No - 28



Scio Central School District:

Sherman Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 304 No - 128



Silver Creek Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 364 No - 158



Southwestern Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 475 No - 112



Springville-Griffith Institute CSD:

Budget Passed: Yes - 325 No - 127



Starpoint Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 482 No - 255



Sweet Home Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 688 No - 317



Tonawanda City School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 644 No - 419



Warsaw Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 150 No - 36



Wellsville Central:

West Seneca Central:

Budget Passed: Yes - 1,693 No - 860



West Valley Central:

Westfield Academy and Central School:

Budget Passed

Yes - 427 No - 83





Whitesville School District:

Budget Passed Yes - 66 No - 8



Williamsville Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 2,065 No - 856



Wilson Central School District:

Budget Passed: Yes - 161 No - 63



Wyoming Central School: