Tonawanda supply drive provides financial relief for families

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the first day of school quickly approaches, it is probably about time to get supplies for your children. However, for some families, the cost of supplies has created a stretch in funds - but the Tonawanda City School District is holding a supply drive.

According to the school administration, in 2012, 20 percent of its students qualified for free and reduced lunch. But this year, over 50 percent of students are qualified.

"We understand it is a heavy lift for many families in our community, and we are here to help," said Jenna Koch, Tonawanda City Council President.

The supply drive will be at the front of the Tonawanda Middle and High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 p.m until 7 p.m.

The school district's teachers say the supply drive helps the kids remove one stressor from the back-to-school rush.

"It's a good feeling, and they want to work hard. They start the school year. They want to be able to be prepared and be ready to go, and this takes one thing off their plate so they can show up and be ready to learn and be active," said Maureen Zarcone, a Social Studies Teacher.

Organizations like the Knights of Columbus of Tonawanda donated 500 dollars towards calculators for students that will last until they go to college.

The drive will also offer a Warrior Wear donation, where the public can donate school clothes for those in need.

