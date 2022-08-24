Students are making their way back to campus for SUNY Buffalo State's move in day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's move in day for students at SUNY Buffalo State. Freshman moving into Bengal Hall, Neumann Hall and Bishop Hall say they're more than ready to get started.

"I'm feeling great, man," said Freshman, Johnathan Martre. "This is a new journey in my life and I can't wait to start it. I'm here to shock the world."

"I'm excited to be away from my mother," said Freshman, Aliyah Bissett. "I'm excited to be out here."

Many students said they were eager to get their first real taste of freedom. However, some parents had a hard time saying goodbye. Jose Padilla and his wife were dropping of a child to college for the very first time.

"My little girl," said Jose Padilla. "It's a big opportunity for her and we expect big things from her. Big, big things."

Before final goodbyes, families were also squeezing in a few last words of encouragement.

So she's going to make us proud," said Vernon Pierrelouis, uncle to a student. "Four years all the way through, okay? A's madam, A's. That's it. You know what I'm saying."

Many students told 7 News they were excited to have a school year with no COVID restrictions in place.

"Without COVID restrictions, Buff State might go back to the old Buff State," said Nya Benitez, Buffalo State Resident Adviser.

"What she means by that is is just like pre-COVID," said Arianna Butler, Buffalo State Resident Adviser. "You know, all the events that we had on campus, you know all the parties and stuff like that. But more just like the social events that we used to have."

Students said school with out masking restrictions makes a difference in classes.

"Like we're not restraining now," said Bissett. "Like I can learn freely without the masks and all the COVID stuff."

One athlete even telling 7 News, he can feel the difference on the field.

"As a player, I definitely feel a lot less restricted," said Dominic Ferguson, Buffalo State football player. "You know everything is going smooth. Right now, we don't gotta worry about masks or having to stay six feet apart from our teammates or any protocols holding us back."

"It's going to be lit," said Benitez.