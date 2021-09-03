School supply giveaways in WNY Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kids returning to the classroom can pick up free school supplies Saturday. There are a pair of backpack giveaways happening in Western New York.

One is at the Buffalo Central Terminal, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Backpacks full of supplies will be given out on a first come first serve. The event will also feature music, activities for kids, bike helmet giveaways, a bike raffle, and food.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for a backpack. Click here to register. Pre-registration does not guarantee a backpack.

Another backpack giveaway is also happening at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. 500 students will receive free backpacks full of school supplies, and an additional 500 pencil pouches will be given out after that. No advance registration is required, but be sure to check in at the guest services desk between Forever 21 and Saks Fifth Avenue.